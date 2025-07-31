CVS Health hikes 2025 forecast again, boosted by insurance, pharmacy businesses

CVS Health now expects adjusted 2025 earnings to range between $6.30 and $6.40 this year after previously hiking the forecast in May.

Analysts predict annual earnings of $6.12 per share, according to the data firm FactSet.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains and a huge pharmacy benefit management business that operates prescription drug coverage for employers, insurers and other big clients. It also covers nearly 27 million people through its Aetna insurance arm.

The company saw revenue growth of 10% or more in all three business segments. But adjusted operating income dropped more than 17% in its biggest business, the pharmacy benefit management side, due partly to pharmacy client price cuts.

Income from the health insurance side jumped jumped more than 39% due to changes in risk adjustment estimates for individual insurance and improvements in its government business. That includes Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

The company also said there was some pressure from rising care use. Several health insurance companies reported disappointing second quarter earnings, in part due to care use spikes that turned out higher than anticipated when rates were set.

CVS Health also said it saw a 4% increase in prescriptions filled from its drugstores during the quarter.

Overall, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share as revenue grew 8% to $98.9 billion.

Analysts had been looking for earnings of $1.46 per share on $94.51 billion.

Net income slid 42% to $1.02 billion, as the company booked $833 million in litigation charges.

Last year, CVS Health cut its forecast several times before former CEO Karen Lynch stepped down in the fall. David Joyner replaced her and added new executives to the company's leadership.

Company shares jumped nearly 8%, or $4.81, to $67.12 in premarket trading Thursday.

The stock had already advanced 39% so far this year, as of Wednesday’s close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index has grown 8% over the same span.