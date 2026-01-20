Curt Cignetti completes his masterpiece, coaching unbeaten Indiana to title in his 2nd season

Cignetti accomplished what few imagined could be done — at least not this quickly. But after taking advantage of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness money to build a championship roster, Cignetti coached the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking, and they finished off an undefeated campaign in front of 67,227 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, concluding one of the most surprising turnarounds in college football history.

Cignetti became the first head coach to win a national title in his first or second season with a team since Gene Chizik led Auburn to the championship in 2010.

As expected, Cignetti barely cracked a smile during the game Monday night. He didn't show much emotion when Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara blocked a punt by Dylan Joyce, leading to a touchdown.

The 64-year-old threw his hands up briefly in triumph after Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza muscled his way into the end zone to put the Hoosiers up by 10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Even as Indiana players began celebrating victory after intercepting Miami's Carson Beck in the final minute, Cignetti's eyes remained on the field, waiting for the final seconds to tick off the clock.

Once it was final, as confetti began to hit the ground, Cignetti sprinted onto the field and pointed toward the sky.

“We won the national championship at Indiana University,” he said. “It can be done.”

___

