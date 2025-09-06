Cristiano Ronaldo scores a stunning goal as he targets a sixth World Cup

The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted soccer's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.

Next year would likely be Ronaldo's last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Like him, Messi would also be playing at a sixth World Cup — setting the pair apart from any other player, with a host of names having appeared in five.

Ronaldo — a five-time Champions League winner, who also lifted the European Championship trophy with his country — struck in each half at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Portugal made a flying start in Group F on Saturday.

His second saw him roll back the years with a thunderous shot from around 25 meters (yards). He wheeled away in celebration with his arms outstretched.

Joao Felix also scored twice and hit the opening goal after just 10 minutes. Joao Cancelo was also on target.

"It was a near-perfect performance,” said Portugal midfielder Vitinha.

England maintained its 100% record in qualifying with a 2-0 win against Andorra at Villa Park.

Thomas Tuchel's team is top of Group K with four straight wins after an own goal from Christian Garcia and a Declan Rice header.

Unconvincing England

While Ronaldo further gilded his record, Harry Kane was left frustrated as England failed to convince again under Tuchel.

A 1-0 win against Andorra in June was described by one British newspaper as England's “worst ever.” It was followed by a 3-1 home loss against Senegal in a friendly before the end of the season.

Tuchel made 10 changes to his squad and while there was an improvement, England still had to toil against the 174-ranked Andorrans.

It took Garcia to open the scoring when inadvertently glancing Noni Madueke's inswinging cross into his own net in the 25th.

England created more chances after the break, with Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez making two fine saves from close range to deny Eberechi Eze and Elliott Anderson.

Rice headed in at the far post in the 67th from Reece James' cross.

“The energy was right, quality was there. We should have scored more,” Tuchel said.

England's all-time leading scorer Kane could not extend his record, with his best chance coming when failing to connect with James's first half cross with an open net to aim at.

Also in Group K, Serbia beat Latvia 1-0 to move up to second in the table.

England plays Serbia on Tuesday in what is likely to be its biggest test in the group.

“We know what’s coming. It’s a difficult away game, but it’s a crucial game for us because we can make a huge step into the qualification, and we are well aware of it,” Tuchel said.

Jota tribute

Portugal played its first match since the death of former player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in July.

Ronaldo pointed up to the sky after after his first goal, while Cancelo recreated Jota's trademark celebration by sitting with his legs crossed and mimicking playing a video game.

“Diogo will always be with us. Celebrating Joao Cancelo was a beautiful moment,” midfielder Joao Neves said.

“It was about winning, giving everything,” teammate Vitinha added.

Double injury

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed France forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue will be sidelined for weeks after picking up injuries while playing for their country.

Dembele will be out for up to six weeks with a “serious injury” to his right hamstring after limping off against Ukraine on Friday.

Doue strained his right calf — ruling him out for around four weeks, PSG said.

Ireland comeback

Ireland fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Hungary.

Adam Idah leveled the game in the third minute of stoppage time at the Aviva Stadium after the visitors had raced to a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes.

Barnabas Varga put Hungary ahead in the second minute and the lead was doubled by Roland Sallai.

Evan Ferguson pulled a goal back for Ireland shortly after halftime and Hungary was soon down to 10 men when Sallai was shown red in the 52nd for a foul on Dara O’Shea.

Hungary looked like holding on in the face of increased pressure until Idah’s late header.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria maintained their perfect records in Group H.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored twice as Bosnia routed 10-man San Marino 6-0 to top the group on 12 points after four games.

Austria has played a game less and is second after Marcel Sabitzer’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win against Cyprus.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer