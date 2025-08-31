Cowboys sign NFL pick-6 record-holder DaRon Bland to $92 million, 4-year extension

Bland signed a $92 million, four-year extension on Sunday, four days before the NFL opener at defending champ and NFC East rival Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old, who set a league record with five interception returns for touchdowns in 2023, is getting $50 million in guaranteed money, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release the terms of the contract.

The $23 million average annual value on the new deal is the sixth best for cornerbacks. Bland, a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022, is going into the final year of his rookie contract.

“Not your most talkative guy, but leads with his actions, leads with his approach,” star quarterback Dak Prescott said. “One of the easiest guys, if you’re trying to figure out, ‘What should I do here,’ look up and see what DB’s doing. I guarantee he’s going to lead you to the right direction.”

Bland attended Sacramento State because he basically wasn't recruited out of high school in California. He was good enough to get a chance at Fresno State, which led to the Cowboys.

It's safe to say that three years ago, he was thinking more about making the roster in Dallas than getting one of the most expensive contracts at his position.

“I would say just being patient and just learning to grow,” Bland said in reflecting on his journey. “Having the mindset that where I was at that point was not where I was going to be at the end point. Keep driving each day.”

Bland did foreshadow the NFL-leading nine interceptions in his All-Pro season two years ago by leading the Cowboys with five picks as a rookie. He didn't have any last season after missing the first 10 games with a stress fracture in his foot. The injury led to surgery late in the preseason.

“I’m so happy for him just the way he’s worked and shot on the scene a couple of years ago and came in and made an immediate impact as a rookie,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “He’s such a humble young man. He doesn’t say much, but man, he gives you everything he’s got.”

The Bland deal comes three days after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay following a prolonged contract stalemate. The deal included a $188 million, four-year extension for Parsons, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an average annual value of $47 million.

“Micah was there, was a guy, especially when I made it to the Pro Bowl, was a guy that was always there with me, trying to keep my head high,” Bland said. “It was definitely a surprise.”

The Cowboys and Eagles play Thursday night. Dallas missed the playoffs last season after qualifying each of the previous three years.

