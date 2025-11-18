Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland before facing Raiders in 1st game since his death

Kneeland, a 24-year-old defensive end, was was found dead on Nov. 6 of an apparent suicide. Monday's game was the first for the Cowboys since since his death.

Dallas players wore blue T-shirts with Kneeland's name, the years of his life — 2001-2025 — and the team's star logo beneath an image of his face. A decal of his number, 94, was on the back of their helmets and will remain there for the rest of the season.

The team prepared a locker room stall for Kneeland at the stadium, and his jersey was placed on a coat hanger.

Dallas is coming off a bye week, given the team a little more time to come to grips with his death.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL