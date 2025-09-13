Cowboys and guard Tyler Smith agree on $96 million extension, AP sources say

Smith is a game into his fourth season as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The 24-year-old has started since he arrived, including all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by an injury.

The deal with Smith comes a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay after a long contract stalemate.

The Dallas line is in transition after seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired this past offseason. Tyron Smith played a final season with the New York Jets.

