COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices

Safety protocols have been the norm around football buildings, with frequent testing and temperature checks and a largely bubble-like existence. But now students are returning, creating troublesome scenes on some campuses, including Alabama.

SEC coaches and officials have sounded the alarm in efforts to save the season.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne Tweeted a photo Sunday showing dozens of people, many not wearing face masks, bunched together waiting to get into a popular bar in Tuscaloosa on the day sororities accepted new members.

“Who wants college sports this fall?? Obviously not these people!!” Byrne said in a tweet, urging people to wear masks.

Likewise, Kiffin addressed the lack of precautions among some people and predicted the number of students testing positive won’t be a low one.

“If people think people are doing this well, open your eyes,” he said. “Just drive around. This ain’t kids. Adults don’t do it. Just drive through downtown and look around or look at pictures on the Internet of other places.

“This is not taken very serious by a lot of people and especially by young people who are back at college that have been sitting at their house with their parents for however many months."

But those are the challenges SEC teams face with it becoming harder for players to remain in their virtual protective bubble.

Auburn, for instance, had 33 positive tests among players over the summer, according to coach Gus Malzahn. A high number of players in quarantine either for positive tests or contact with those who have the virus could derail a team’s fortunes faster than any injury wave.

It has Malzahn talking about the importance of not just second-teamers but third-teamers.

“It’s going to be a telling time right now with all the students coming back to the campus,” the Tigers coach said. “What we’ve just told our guys, is let’s control us. Most of our classes are going to be on line for all our players, so we’re just doing everything we can to really stay self-isolated to protect our players so we have a good chance of playing the season.”

Some players around the country have opted to sit out the season, and Florida coach Dan Mullen expects more — and perhaps some coaches, too.

“Really wouldn’t be surprised if we had coaches opt out, to be honest with you," said Mullen, who declined to identify which “couple" of players were held out of practice. “Coaches are at such high risk because of the age group that they’re in.”

But, he agrees with Kiffin, saying "the team that’s able to adapt will end up holding up that national championship trophy at the end of the season.”

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes said players are safer on campus than at home, but urged students to wear masks, wash hands and practice other safety protocols. Like the players themselves presumably are.

“I know for a fact that everybody here on our team wants to have a season and play this fall,” Stokes said. “So we’re doing everything in our power to make sure we can.”

FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with the media on the first day of spring NCAA college football practice, in Athens, Ga. As he prepares to welcome his players back to campus, Georgia coach Kirby Smart says they'll be safer working out in supervised conditions but are free to stay away if they don't feel comfortable. He also urged fans to take necessary precautions against the coronavirus if they "want to have a football season."