Countries deadlocked on plastic production and chemicals as talks on a global treaty draw to a close

He adjourned in less than a minute and quickly left the stage. Some in the audience gasped. They will reconvene Friday.

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Norway’s minister for climate and the environment, said prolonging the meeting is much better than ending it Thursday. Norway and many other delegations have said the current treaty text is unacceptable.

“It means that the chair still believes that it’s possible to drive this process forward. That’s great," he said.

The draft of the treaty released Wednesday wouldn’t limit plastic production or address chemicals used in plastic products.

Instead, it's centered on proposals where there's broad agreement — such as reducing the number of problematic plastic products that often enter the environment and are difficult to recycle, promoting the redesign of plastic products so they can be recycled and reused, and improving waste management.

It asks nations to make commitments to ending plastic pollution, rather than imposing global, legally-binding rules.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the “lack of ambition” in the draft treaty was unacceptable, and that agreeing to a global treaty against plastic pollution “is our opportunity to make a difference.”

“Every day, our health is more threatened. What are we waiting for to take action?” he wrote on LinkedIn. “I call on all states present in Geneva to adopt a text that meets the environmental and health emergency. For our health. For our environment. For our children.”

The talks involve representatives from 184 countries and more than 600 organizations.

About 100 countries want to limit production

Eriksen said Norway's representatives won't leave Geneva with “just any treaty.” Norway is helping to lead a coalition of countries called the High Ambition Coalition that want a comprehensive approach to ending plastic pollution, including reducing production.

“We are going to be flexible, but at the same time ambitious in our positions, and work with every single hour that we have left to bring this to a conclusion, a positive conclusion, because the world needs a plastics treaty now.”

Eriksen said he'll stay “cautiously optimistic” until the bitter end.

Every year, the world makes more than 400 million tons of new plastic, and that could grow by about 70% by 2040 without policy changes. About 100 countries want to limit production as well as tackle cleanup and recycling. Many have said it’s essential to address toxic chemicals.

Powerful oil and gas-producing nations and the plastics industry oppose production limits. They want a treaty focused on better waste management and reuse. They have raised different concerns with the draft text, saying it doesn’t have the scope they want to set the parameters of the treaty or precise definitions.

Proposals on plastic products

Luay Almukhtar, head of Iraq's delegation, said Iraq would not support a treaty that reduces the production of polymers used to make plastics because it's not in their interest and it could negatively impact society and economies.

But he said Iraq supports restricting certain chemical additives for some applications and reducing some single-use and short-lived plastic products. Limiting those products, in turn, would reduce plastic production, he added. He hopes to leave Geneva with a treaty.

“Plastic pollution is a big environmental issue and we have to work together to defeat it. That’s why we are here,” he said. “We try to be a bridge, in the middle, on this issue and we are also practical. It's a balanced approach between environment and economy.”

Camila Zepeda, from Mexico's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, said it doesn't seem feasible at this stage to get a limit on production. But, she said, they want to see more in the treaty on sustainable production and consumption than the brief mention in the current preamble.

Mexico and Switzerland are also leading the push for the article to address problematic plastic products, including chemicals and single-use plastics.

“We are on the final stretch, but we remain hopeful and we remain committed to making sure that we’re putting back in the text some provisions that will allow us to to strengthen it, to deliver, and to have an impact," she said.

Sixth round of talks

It’s the sixth time nations are meeting and the 10th day of negotiations. Talks last year in South Korea were supposed to be the final round, but they adjourned in December at an impasse over cutting production.

Some in attendance wondered whether the outcome in Geneva will be the same.

Sivendra Michael, Fiji’s permanent secretary for environment and climate change, emphatically rejected the idea of another meeting. It is costly, unfair, and tedious to travel so far to continuously restate positions, he said Thursday. He said he firmly believed this meeting should conclude with a formal treaty that will be acceptable to all.

However, Hiwot Hailu, chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Authority of Ethiopia, said Ethiopia supports meeting again if nations can't reach agreement on financing the accord and addressing the full lifecycle of plastics, including production, design and disposal.

It would be better to not have a treaty, rather than a weak one, Hailu said.

Jessika Roswall, the European commissioner for the environment, said the treaty must cover the full lifecycle of plastics and be able to evolve over time with science.

“A weak, static agreement serves no one,” she said in a statement. “The next few hours will show whether we can rise to the moment.”

