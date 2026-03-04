Correction: Texas Floods-Camp Mystic-Lawsuit story

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In a story published Mar. 4, 2026, about a lawsuit in Texas over Camp Mystic, The Associated Press previously reported that a judge declined to close Camp Mystic despite a family’s request following last year’s deadly floods. The judge‘s order instead focused on directing Camp Mystic to not demolish or alter areas impacted by the flood and made no explicit ruling in the order over whether the camp can remain open.
In Other News
1
Woman in custody after search for missing child in Franklin...
2
30-foot mural on Monroe church garage sparks message of hope
3
McCrabb: Father returns to same NICU where he spent months as a preemie
4
Forest bathing, communal dancing and more part of upcoming workshops at...
5
FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund, a Lakota grad, is first to be featured...