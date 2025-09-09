Correction: Star Trek-60th Anniversary story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published Sep. 8, 2025, about plans for the 60th anniversary of Star Trek, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of YouTube series. It is “Star Trek: Scouts,” not “Star Trek: Scout.”
