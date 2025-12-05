Correction: Meta-Lawsuit-Children story

BOSTON (AP) — In a story published Dec. 5, 2025, about oral arguments in Massachusetts’ case against social media giant Meta Platforms, The Associated Press erroneously reported the spelling of a Massachusetts Supreme Court justice’s last name. The correct spelling of the name is Justice Dalila Wendlandt, not Wendland.
