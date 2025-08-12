Correction: Media-Journalists Killed story

In a story published Aug. 11, 2025, The Associated Press reported that CPJ estimated that 11 journalists and media workers affiliated with Al Jazeera have been killed in the Gaza conflict. CPJ revised that to 10 on Tuesday.
