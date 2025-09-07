Correction: Chile-Antarctica-US-Pilot story

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — In a story published Sept. 6, 2025, about an American pilot and influencer released from a Chilean airbase in Antarctica, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he had to pay $30,000 in penalties. In fact, he had agreed to give a $30,000 donation to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid a trial. It also clarifies that the influencer was only briefly detained and then released but stayed at the military base because he had no way to leave Antarctica.