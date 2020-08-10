Company accused of saying product could lower COVID-19 risk

The website included pitches like, “We are offering you the exclusive price of only $19 per bottle because we know that Immune Shot could be the most important formula in the WORLD right now due to the new pandemic.”

“Our office is committed to ensuring that businesses do not take advantage of a global health crisis and people’s fears in order to unlawfully make a buck,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in the release.

The company had “lengthy discussions” with federal authorities, according to its statement.

“After these long talks, both sides agreed that it is best if the company and its owner resolve this issue in court,” the statement says. “Both sides agreed that some of the marketing statements for Immune Shot caused it to be a ‘misbranded’ drug under the FDA law and rules. The law covering this situation does not require that anyone intended to break the law."