Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has a knee injury and his status for game vs. Raiders is unknown

“He did have an MRI and he has already begun his return-to-play process with us. He is truly day to day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can't tell you that now," Quinn said during a video conference with reporters. “We'll have more to share on that when we get to Wednesday.”

That's when the Commanders have their next practice.

Daniels was hurt in Washington's 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The second-year QB was sacked four times and faced pressure throughout the game from a blitz-heavy Packers' defense.

“It was good that he finished the game,” Quinn said.

The team “would have to see all of the steps” from Daniels during the coming week — in terms of strength, speed, stopping, movement, change of direction, pivoting — for him to be cleared to play against Las Vegas, Quinn said.

“We know how important he is,” the coach added, so the Commanders will “make sure that he can absolutely be himself.”

Against Green Bay, Daniels completed 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, while running for just 17 yards on seven carries.

Quinn said a decision on a starting QB against the Raiders might not come until Friday. Marcus Mariota is Washington's backup at the position.

“Our confidence in him is through the roof,” Quinn said.

Tight end John Bates and wide receiver Noah Brown have groin injuries from the Packers game, and Quinn said they are long shots to play on Sunday, but “it's too early to call it.”

Washington also came out of that defeat with season-ending injuries to two starters: running back Austin Ekeler and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who both were placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Ekeler tore his right Achilles tendon; Wise needs surgery for a hurt quadriceps.

“They have made a tremendous impact on our team — on the field but also off the field,” Quinn said.

In other moves Monday, Washington signed running back Chase Edmonds to the practice squad, and signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and wide receiver Chris Moore from its practice squad.

Edmonds has played for four clubs in six years in the NFL, but he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

