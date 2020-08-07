Comedian Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans

“The entire suit is ridiculous,” Hale's attorney, Michael Kennedy, said in an emailed statement Friday to The Associated Press. Kennedy, who has denied wrongdoing by Hale, said it was “appalling” that Dick would seek lost wages during a pandemic.

Hale has maintained that Dick provoked him into hitting him by grabbing Hale’s genitals and winking at him outside the club where Dick had performed. Dick has denied he touched Hale.