Colts GM believes QB Anthony Richardson will still be a part of team's future

Eight days after coach Shane Steichen announced that Daniel Jones had won the starting job for Indy's Sept. 7 season opener against Miami, Ballard insisted he thinks Richardson remains capable of realizing the potential the Colts saw when they selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 draft.

“ We knew it was going to take time. We knew it was going to be a little bit of a roller coaster, absolutely,” Ballard said Wednesday. “Sometimes you've got to take a swing. So we took a swing and I'm not ready to say that we missed. I don't think we have yet. I think Anthony still has a bright future.”

But Richardson, for the first time in his pro career, is not entering the season as a starting QB.

The former Florida star's first two seasons in Indy were defined by injuries and inaccuracy.

His 8-7 record reflects his penchant for getting hurt. He's missed 19 games — 17 because of injuries, two because of a brief benching last season after taking himself out of a game because he needed a breather. And some of the games Richardson started, he couldn't finish because of injuries.

It's been equally challenging for Richardson on the field. He's thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (11), and last season his completion percentage of 47.7% was the worst of any regular starter in the league.

Those numbers prompted Indy to give Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a one-year contract and a chance to challenge Richardson.

“One thing I think that gets overshadowed is Daniel won the job, OK?” Ballard said. “Does that mean we're down on Anthony? Daniel has had a good run here. He reminds me a lot of Alex Smith, who we had in Kansas City and who I thought was just the ultimate professional. I feel that's kind of the same thing with Daniel.”

Jones has also had his share of struggles.

Since cashing in on the only playoff trip of his six-year career with a $160 million contract from the New York Giants, he's thrown 13 interceptions and 10 TD passes in 16 starts. Last November, he requested and was granted his release by the Giants, then signed with Minnesota, where he did not take a snap.

But he outplayed Richardson in training camp and throughout the preseason.

Ballard said he has spoken with Richardson's agent multiple times in recent weeks, adding that he has not fielded any trade offers and has no intention of dealing the strong-armed 23-year-old.

“I know it's easy to say, ‘He's done,’” Ballard said. “I don't agree. I think overcoming challenges and obstacles along the way are good for anybody. I do. I'm proud of Anthony and where he's at, how far he's come. He's come miles. It's tough on any young quarterback in the league, but for him to keep taking the growth steps he has and to work so hard and not get the goal he set for himself and now continuing to do that, I think there's some real value in that.”

The question is whether that will be enough for the Colts to exercise their fifth-year option on Richardson in 2026 before he begins his fourth year in the league.

“I think it’s sure in him, I do,” Ballard said when asked if he considered Richardson a franchise quarterback. “I think it’s in him. Whether that happens or not, we’ll see, but I do think that’s in him.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl