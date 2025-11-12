College football picks: Trend of going for it on 4th down continues to rise and so does success rate

The burgeoning influence of analytics since the early 2010s has led to more aggressive in-game decisions. In situations where a team traditionally would punt, extensive data analysis showed that the reward of going for it on fourth down at times was greater than the risk.

The NCAA record book does not include year-by-year trends for fourth-down conversions. Sportradar has tracked the statistic since 2015, and the highest attempts-per-game average is 3.6 in 2022. The highest full-season conversion rate, not including the 2020 pandemic season, is 53.8% in 2021.

This season, Florida Atlantic has gone for it an average of 5.44 times per game and has a nation-leading 49 attempts. The Owls have converted 67.4%. Cincinnati has converted 10 of its FBS-low 11 attempts. Of 136 FBS teams, 81 have converted at least 50%.

The picks for this week’s games, with Top 25 rankings and lines from BetMGM Sportsbook:

UCLA at No. 1 Ohio State (minus 31 1/2)

Carnell Tate sat out against Purdue but should be back. He, Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin will be too much for UCLA's overmatched defense. UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava can't do it all against the nation's best defense, though he tried last week against Nebraska.

Pick: Ohio State 48-14.

Wisconsin (plus 30 1/2) at No. 2 Indiana