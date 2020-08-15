Cole posts 20th straight regular-season win, Yanks top Bosox

Gary Sánchez homered for the second straight game and Gleyber Torres had four hits, including a two-run double in the third.

Mike Tauchman drove in four runs and started in right field for Aaron Judge, who landed on the injured list with a mild right calf strain. Clint Frazier also hit a two-run double in the eighth.

DJ LeMahieu had two more hits and ended the night with a .429 average. It was his 69th multihit game as a Yankee and eighth this season.

Alex Verdugo homered for Boston, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 6-14. The Red Sox also lost to the Yankees for the 12th time in the past 13 meetings since July 28, 2019.

Rafael Devers hit an RBI single in the eighth off Jonathan Holder.

Boston used Colten Brewer (0-1) as an opener and he allowed two runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead third on Torres’ double in the third and then added three runs apiece in the fifth and seventh and two runs in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: José Peraza (leg) was held out after getting hit by a grounder while pitching in the ninth inning Thursday in a 17-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Yankees: Judge’s move to the IL was retroactive to Wednesday and manager Aaron Boone is hopeful it will be a short stint. … INF Thairo Estrada was recalled from the alternate site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … LHP Aroldis Chapman was slated to face hitters at the alternate site but the team did not provide an update.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 4.09 ERA) starts Saturday. Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 1.95 ERA in eight appearances, including five starts against the Yankees.

Yankees: LHP James Paxton (0-1, 7.84 ERA) starts Saturday. Paxton is 5-1 with a 3.23 ERA in nine career starts against Boston.

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman hits an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in New York.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Colten Brewer hands the ball to manager Ron Roenicke, left, as he leaves during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in New York.