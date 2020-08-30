Classical agency Columbia Artists says it will shut down

The statement said the company had “endured a prolonged pandemic environment,” and it listed Molly Froschauer at Sherwood Partners as the contact on behalf of the fiduciary. Sherwood’s website says Froschauer is an insolvency professional with a background as a bankruptcy lawyer.

The agency, founded in December 1930, has represented many of the leading conductors, among them Herbert von Karajan, Leonard Bernstein, James Levine, Eugene Ormandy, Antal Dorati and Otto Klemperer. Its pianists included Vladimir Horowitz and Van Cliburn. and its singer roster had Leontyne Price, Renata Tebaldi, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Risë Stevens, Marian Anderson, Richard Tucker and Jussi Björling.