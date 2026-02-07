Breaking: Kroger names former Walmart executive as new CEO

Clarification: Savanah-Guthrie-Mom-Social Media story

In a story published Feb. 7, 2026, about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, The Associated Press reported that journalist Ashleigh Banfield is part of the cable network NewsNation
In a story published Feb. 7, 2026, about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, The Associated Press reported that journalist Ashleigh Banfield is part of the cable network NewsNation. She is a contributor, but not a staff member.

