Clarification: Savanah-Guthrie-Mom-Social Media story

In a story published Feb. 7, 2026, about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, The Associated Press reported that journalist Ashleigh Banfield is part of the cable network NewsNation. She is a contributor, but not a staff member.
