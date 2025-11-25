Clair Obscur leads the AP's list of 2025's top video games

The second biggest story was the arrival, seemingly out of nowhere, of one marvelous game that left many of us slack-jawed with wonder. It's as profound an example of interactive storytelling as I've ever seen, and an easy choice for game of the year.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The debut release from French studio Sandfall Interactive pays tribute to classic turn-based role-playing adventures like 1990s Final Fantasy, with a crew of intrepid fighters on a mission to confront a potentially world-destroying entity. But, man, does it take some surprising twists — I can't remember a game had me gasping so often, either in horror or delight. The graphics and music are stunning throughout, and it's all anchored by impeccable voice acting that made me care deeply about every single character. Altogether, a landmark achievement.

2. The Outer Worlds 2

California's Obsidian Entertainment has become one of the premier studios in the U.S., and this spacefaring romp is its best game yet. It drops you into a galactic feud among three political philosophies: totalitarianism, hypercapitalism and a math-based religion (think of the most annoying techbro you know). There's plenty of satisfying combat against radioactive mutants and renegade robots, but even the grimmest situations are juiced with healthy doses of satire as you try to navigate the demands of all three would-be overlords.

3. Silent Hill f

The latest chapter of Konami's long-running franchise digs into its J-horror roots, moving the action from America to Japan in the 1960s. Hinako Shimizu, the teenage protagonist, not only has to confront the trauma of high school — she has to fight off the grotesque monsters that have invaded her small town. What makes Silent Hill f fascinating is the way the two nightmares seem to be related. It's the scariest horror game in years.

4. Assassin's Creed Shadows

Another young Japanese woman takes center stage in this sprawling adventure from Ubisoft. Naoe is a crafty ninja in feudal Japan who's out to avenge her father's murder. She's soon joined by Yasuke, a powerful samurai. The mission variety here is impressive, letting you switch on the fly between Naoe's stealthy attacks and Yasuke's brute force. It's a shining example of Ubisoft's do-it-your-way approach to the open-world format.

5. Donkey Kong Bananza

The best new game on Nintendo's Switch 2 is ideal for those times when all you want to do is punch something. The big ape's bananas have been stolen and he has to dive into a vast underworld to retrieve them. Almost all of the environments are destructible, but when you get tired of pounding there are plenty of clever puzzles and minigames that often hark back to DK's swinging jungle adventures.

6. The Séance of Blake Manor

In this haunting mystery from Ireland's Spooky Doorway, a group of mystics have gathered around Halloween 1897 to commune with the dead. You're called in to investigate when one of the living humans vanishes. It's a classic point-and-click puzzle game in which everyone has something to hide. It also digs deep into Irish folklore and history, adding an urgent element of class struggle to a very effective ghost story.

7. Avowed

Speaking of class struggle, Obsidian Entertainment's other big role-playing game of 2025 doesn't shy away from politics either. You are an emissary sent to investigate a deadly plague in the quasi-medieval Living Lands. Problem is, few of the locals are happy to see you, and they're too busy fighting each other to help much. Again, Obsidian's mastery of role-playing action is on full display, this time with swords and spells rather than lasers.

8. Ghost of Yōtei

Yet another Japanese woman takes the lead in this revenge drama from Sony's Sucker Punch Productions. Atsu is a mercenary who returns to rural Japan in the 1600s to hunt down her family's killers, stirring rumors that an "onryō" — a vengeful ghost — is on the loose. The narrative is tighter than that in AC Shadows, but this is a real treat for fans of classic samurai movies — especially if you play in black-and-white “Kurosawa mode.”

9. South of Midnight

This fantasy from Canada's Compulsion Games is a hypnotic evocation of the mythology of the U.S. Deep South. After a hurricane rips through her neighborhood, a woman named Hazel ventures into the bayou. The creatures she meets — a talking catfish, a massive gator, a blues-playing ghoul — are gorgeously rendered in stop-motion-inspired animation. The gameplay is fairly simple, but the art and music make for a memorable journey.

10. The Alters

In this survival adventure from Poland's 11 Bit Studios, you are a humble engineer left on a hostile planet. Fortunately there's a movable base nearby — but you can't run it alone, so you're going to have to clone yourself. Each clone has different personality tics, and the result is a fascinating metaphysical brainteaser that will have you wondering how long you'd be able to put up with half a dozen versions of you.