City won't waste John Oliver's donation, on 1 condition

Boughton followed up with an Aug. 22 Facebook post that showed the mayor in front of the city's sewage plant. "We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," the Republican mayor said. "Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John."

Oliver raised the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities if officials followed through on naming the plant after him.

The comedian played a video of Boughton saying the offer was a joke and said, “Wait, so you’re not doing it?” Oliver said he hadn't known that he wanted his name on the sewage plant "but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”

A message seeking comment on Boughton's demand that Oliver attend the ribbon-cutting was sent to Oliver's manager.

It was unclear why Oliver first singled out Danbury, a city of about 80,000 in Fairfield County that was once a hatmaking center.