China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills

The high-altitude reconnaissance planes were flown over China, the former Soviet Union and other countries in the Communist bloc during the Cold War and upgraded versions to continue to support missions in Asia and elsewhere.

China is also staging naval drills in the South China Sea, which it claims virtually in its entirety but over which five other governments also exercise claims. China objects to all U.S. military activity in and over the strategic waterway, especially “freedom of navigation operations" during which U.S. Navy ships sail near to Chinese-held islands.

The defense ministry also announced earlier this month that the Eastern Theater Command held integrated “combat exercises" in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding waters.

The ministry characterized those drills as a “necessary move responding to the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and were meant to safeguard national sovereignty."

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy and close U.S. ally, as a part of its territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under its control. Washington and Taipei have increased military and governmental contacts in recent years and this month, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan, prompting a Chinese protest.

The Eastern Theater Command will “stay on high alert and take all necessary measures to fight against provocations and protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry quoted command spokesperson, Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, as saying.