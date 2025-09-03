Chief of Japanese beverage giant Suntory claims innoncence after resigning over CBD supplement

Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii, a member of the company’s founding family, held a news conference Tuesday to announce Niinami had resigned. Torii declined to give many details, saying the case was still under investigation. Police also declined comment.

Niinami said Wednesday the case involved a health supplement he called “a CBD supplement” that was made in the U.S. and recommended by a friend who sent it to him by mail. CBD stands for “cannabidiol” and contains a component of marijuana.

Niinami assumed the supplement was “legal 100%” and he wanted to try the product, which was cheaper than versions sold in Japan, to help relieve jet lag from overseas trips. He was traveling when the package arrived and he did not receive it, he said.

“I want to apologize to society,” Niinami, 66, said after bowing deeply. He noted Suntory makes supplements in additon to whisky, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, so his actions showed carelessness.

Niinami is credited with guiding strong growth at Suntory, founded in 1899, including its overseas expansion such as the acquisition of Beam Inc. for $16 billion a decade ago. That deal included iconic brands such as Jim Beam Bourbon, Sauza Tequila and Canadian Club Whisky and helped make Suntory a well-known alcoholic brand in the U.S.

Niinami’s successor at Suntory has not yet been named. Japan has a culture of shame and group accountability and it is common for people who cause embarrassment to give up their posts.

Niinami also has held a leadership position at Keizai Doyukai, or the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, a high-profile business lobby. He made his comments Wednesday at the Keizai Doyukai office in Tokyo.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama