Chelsea star Palmer could be out for 6 more weeks, says Maresca

Maresca previously said he hoped Palmer would be available after the most recent international break but, speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, he said: "I was wrong. Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, this is the update.”

Maresca said Palmer does not require groin surgery and added: “We try to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit.”

According to the new timescale, Palmer could miss around six or seven Premier League matches, as well as three Champions League games and the English League Cup trip to Wolverhampton on Oct. 29.

“To replace Cole is difficult,” Maresca said, “because Cole is a very important player for us, probably one of the best in the Premier League ... we need to find different solution, different skills. We don't have another player like Cole. Cole is unique."

