Charity founded by Sarah Ferguson shuts down after release of Epstein emails with former duchess

“Our chair Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future,’’ the trust said in a statement late on Monday. “This has been under discussion and in train for some months.’’

Emails released on Friday revealed that Ferguson remained in contact with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. In the email exchanges, Ferguson referred to Epstein as a “legend’’ and “the brother I have always wished for.’’

In one exchange, from March 2011, Epstein complained about a story in London’s Evening Standard newspaper in which he was identified as a pedophile and Ferguson said she had “deep regret” over her ties to Epstein.

The following month, someone identified as “Sarah” emailed Epstein saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand.”