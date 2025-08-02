Chargers LB Denzel Perryman arrested on weapons charges and remains in jail

Perryman was booked on felony charges and is being held without bond at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, according to the sheriff's department.

Agent Ron Butler confirmed that his client has not been released from jail.

Perryman is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court on Tuesday, the sheriff's department said.

“We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information,” the Charges said in a statement.

Perryman, an 11-year NFL veteran, has also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

