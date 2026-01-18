Chaos at Africa Cup of Nations final after Senegal players walk off field to protest penalty

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Africa Cup of Nations final has gone to extra time after finishing 0-0 in a chaotic end which saw Senegal players walk off the field when host Morocco was awarded a stoppage-time penalty.
That decision came after Senegal had a goal ruled out at the other end.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw led his team off the field on Sunday while Moroccan fans celebrated and whistled.
The Senegal players eventually returned and – 14 minutes after the penalty was awarded – Édouard Mendy saved the spot kick from Brahim Díaz in the 24th minute of second-half stoppage time, prompting more Senegal fans to try storming the field. Tempers also flared in the press box with journalists fighting among themselves.
Senegal's Pape Gueye scored in the fourth minute of extra time when he swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot. Senegal led 1-0 after the first half of extra time.
