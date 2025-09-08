Carlos Alcaraz's US Open title allows him to replace Jannik Sinner at No. 1 in the rankings

“For me," he added, "(to) achieve that once again ... is a dream.”

Alcaraz moved up from No. 2 and swapped places with Sinner by virtue of a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over him in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Sinner had held No. 1 since making his debut there in June 2024, a 65-week stay.

Alcaraz first reached that spot in September 2022 at age 19 — making him the youngest No. 1 in ATP history — by claiming his first major championship at that year's U.S. Open. He relinquished that ranking in September 2023.

Alexander Zverev stayed at No. 3 on Monday, while Novak Djokovic, the 24-time major champion who lost to Alcaraz in Friday's semifinals, went up three spots from No. 7 to No. 4.

Sabalenka was assured of remaining at No. 1 by getting to the quarterfinals in New York, then wound up collecting her second U.S. Open title in a row with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win Saturday over Anisimova, a 24-year-old American.

Anisimova's second consecutive runner-up run at a major — she lost to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final in July — allowed her to climb five spots from No. 9, part of a remarkable surge from outside the top 350 when she returned last season from a mental-health break.

Swiatek, eliminated in the U.S. Open quarterfinals by Anisimova, stayed at No. 2, followed by Coco Gauff.

Jessica Pegula slid from No. 4 to No. 7. She exited against Sabalenka in the semifinals last week, a year after losing to her in the U.S. Open final.

Naomi Osaka's first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2021 Australian Open — she lost Thursday to Anisimova in that round — carried her from No. 24 to No. 14. The four-time major champion and former No. 1 hadn't been in the top 20 since January 2022.

