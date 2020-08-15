Cards sweep White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert homered for Chicago in the second game, but the White Sox had just six hits on the day. Lucas Giolito (1-2) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings in the opener.

Wainwright (2-0) also recorded the team’s previous win, beating Pittsburgh 9-1 on July 25. The Cardinals then dropped three in a row before a coronavirus outbreak shook up their roster and coaching staff, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.

“A lot of things are different but for me, when I step on the mound ... at the end of the day, it’s still a 1-on-1 competition,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright, who turns 39 on Aug. 30, didn't look rusty at all. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits, struck out three and walked three in his second start of the year.

“Each pitch was all about expecting it to be great and not falling victim to excuses,” he said. “The team that I was playing with today and the team I was playing against cares nothing about how long we've been out or whatever.”

The White Sox never recovered after Giolito got off to a shaky start.

“We weren’t able to do a whole lot against Adam Wainwright,” manager Rick Reneria said, “very polished, very experienced quality pitcher who obviously as everyone sees, the down time had no effect on him.”

With one out and runners on first and second in the first, Giolito hit O'Neill and Matt Carpenter to force home a run. Carlson then struck out in his major league debut, but Fowler followed with a two-run single and Andrew Knizner singled in Carpenter to give St. Louis a 4-0 lead.

The Cardinals almost got another run in the first, but Fowler was cut down at home when he tried to score on Harrison Bader's base hit.

Giolito had looked good of late, going 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA over his previous three starts.

“It got better after the first inning, but it has to be better in the first,” Giolito said. “I can’t put us in a hole there.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Austin Gomber was placed on the injured list. Gomber has not tested positive for COVID-19, but came up as a potential concern in contact tracing.

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo López (shoulder soreness) threw Friday and is scheduled for another session Monday. “He threw well yesterday,” Renteria said. “All indications are he had a nice day.” ... Reliever Ian Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right shoulder, and utilityman Leury García (sprained left thumb) was transferred to the 45-day injured list. Renteria said García had an MRI that showed a severed ligament, requiring surgery. “Looks like October would be the potential return for him,” Renteria said.

UP NEXT

Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-1, 8.31 ERA) and White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.04 ERA) start the series finale Sunday.

