Cardinals lose tight end Travis Vokolek with a neck injury in first quarter of Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf cart Sunday after injuring his neck on a kickoff return against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vokolek was left flat on his back, not moving, after trying to block Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. Trainers quickly rushed onto the field to tend to the former Nebraska player as players from both teams gathered around him. Some took a knee.