Cardinals lose tight end Travis Vokolek with a neck injury in first quarter of Colts game

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek has been placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf cart after injuring his neck on a kickoff return against the Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals' Travis Vokolek is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Cardinals' Travis Vokolek is taken off the field on a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Sports
By MICHAEL MAROT – AP Sports Writer
9 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf cart Sunday after injuring his neck on a kickoff return against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vokolek was left flat on his back, not moving, after trying to block Colts linebacker Segun Olubi. Trainers quickly rushed onto the field to tend to the former Nebraska player as players from both teams gathered around him. Some took a knee.

CBS Sports reported that Vokolek was alert and could move all of his extremities.

Vokolek was placed onto a backboard, then lifted onto the cart before giving a thumbs-up as the cart drove through one of the field's tunnels. A few minutes later, he was ruled out of the game with the injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

In Other News
1
Middletown’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ festival is today
2
Middletown police investigate motorcycle crash involving truck
3
1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday
4
Oxford votes to hire professional sharpshooters to thin region’s deer...
5
Warren County farmer worries record-breaking beef costs could put him...