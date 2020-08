Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is a longtime friend of Julien and looked shaken about 20 minutes after he heard the news.

“A lot of things go through your mind, and especially I’ve known Claude since I’ve been 20 and we’ve been through different things without a doubt in our relationship,” Vigneault said. “Right now I want to get this press conference done to go see if I can’t reach out to (Bergevin) and find out the latest development.”

Bergevin does not expect Julien’s family to join him at the hospital in Toronto. Players, coaches and staff are in a quarantined bubble to get through the playoffs.

The Canadiens won their qualifying round series to make it to the round of 16. They trail the Flyers 1-0 in the first round, with Game 2 set for Friday night.

“We beat the Pittsburgh Penguins and it’s not the coaches that beat them, it’s the players,” Bergevin said. "We shocked a lot of people in winning the first series, and I expect them to raise to the occasion and keep on going.”

Playing not only for themselves but for Julien only gives Canadiens players added motivation.

“In these situations, there’s always a little bit of an emotional factor and, like Marc said, a shock factor,” Weber said. “The biggest concern is obviously his health, and we want to make sure he’s healthy first. But I think that that’s something that for sure we can draw on and use that.”

