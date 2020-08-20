Canadiens beat Flyers 3-2 in Game 5 to stave off elimination

Philadelphia got a power play seven minutes into the third, but Price snagged Claude Giroux’s shot through a screen. Kevin Hayes then had a partial break, leading to a tripping call and Farabee’s goal that briefly drew the Flyers level before Suzuki responded.

Montreal led 1-0 after the first period on the heels of getting shut out 1-0 o Sunday in Game 3 and 2-0 in on Tuesday in Game 4, but suffered a big blow early in the second when Jesperi Kotkaniemi was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding on Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim.

The 20-year-old center initially went to the penalty box but, after the referees reviewed the play, Kotkaniemi was booted from the game just 1:45 into the period.

Philadelphia made the Canadiens pay 50 seconds later when Voracek’s shot struck the stick of Montreal's Ben Chiarot and beat Price. The Flyers took their first lead at 6:37 with eight seconds left on the same advantage when Voracek’s pass in front went off Chiarot’s skate and slid over the goal line.

Armia scored his second of the night at 10:12 to tie it at 2.

That set the table for Gallagher on the power play after Philadelphia’s Philippe Myers got a double-minor for high-sticking. Suzuki feathered an aerial pass to the winger down low, and he batted home his first out of mid-air before looking skyward in relief at 11:30. Gallagher, who scored on his league-leading 37th shot of the restart, snapped a personal nine-game post-season scoring slump dating back to 2017.

Suzuki then beat Hart off the rush for a goal that looked to have made it 4-2 with 5:26 left in the period, but the sequence was correctly challenged for offside with Drouin into the offensive zone a step early.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault was about to give Hart the hook in favur of Brian Elliott for the second time in the series before the call was reversed.

The 22-year-old Hart, who became the second-youngest goalie in NHL history with consecutive playoff shutouts, saw his streak end at 122 minutes, 53 seconds, while Montreal’s goal drought was snapped at 132:18.

