Canada beats Finland 6-3 in 3rd-place game in world junior hockey championship

Sam O’Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points and Canada beat Finland 6-3 on Monday in the third-place game in the world junior hockey championship
Canada forward Sam O'Reilly (23) celebrates with teammates after a power play goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Credit: AP

Canada forward Sam O'Reilly (23) celebrates with teammates after a power play goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points and Canada beat Finland 6-3 on Monday in the third-place game in the world junior hockey championship.

Czechia faced Sweden on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016. On Sunday night, Czechia beat Canada 6-4, and Sweden edged Finland 4-3 in a shootout.

McKenna had a goal and three assists, and Hage had four assists.

Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist to break the Canadian record for points by a defenseman with 13 on six goals and seven assists. Alex Pietrangelo had 12 in 2010.

