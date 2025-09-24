Camp Mystic plans to reopen in Texas next summer, a year after floods killed 27

at the century-old summer camp for girls

In an email sent Monday to the families of the victims, the camp said when it reopens, its planning and procedures will follow the “requirements of the camp safety legislation you bravely championed.”

The camp also announced that it will build a memorial to the girls who died in the flooding.

“In the memorial’s design, we will strive to capture the beauty, kindness and grace they all shared, while focusing on the joy they carried and will always inspire in us all,” the email said.

Camp Mystic parents have demanded that Texas lawmakers pass a bill to boost camp safety, including generally keeping cabins out of flood plains, instituting new requirements for emergency plans and mandating weather radios.

“It will hurt my family forever that, for reasons I still do not know, these protections were not in place nor thought out thoroughly for my daughter and the rest of the girls here,” he said. “Please pass this bill, protect our kids and do not let their deaths be in vain.”