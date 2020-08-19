Californians urged to conserve energy again amid heat wave

The California Independent System Operator, the nonprofit organization that oversees the state power grid, ordered utilities to cut power to selected areas Friday and Saturday nights.

The Democratic governor, who has ordered an investigation into why those blackouts had to be instituted, credited residents, industries and businesses for responding to the crisis.

“Monday and Tuesday of this week the conservation efforts are the reason and probably the only reason we were able to get through those days without any kind of load disruptions,” Cal ISO President Steve Berberich told a conference call.

While there was continuing competition for resources throughout the West, the outlook for importing energy into California improved Wednesday, there was more wind power and there were no more cloud cover issues for solar production, he said.

“Right now, absent loss of any big (generating) units or transmission lines, we do not expect any load disruptions," Berberich said, but added that “we’re counting on those conservation measures to be able to say that."

The wildfires raging in many parts of California had so far not affected transmission lines, he said.

“We are quite mindful that people are fatigued. We believe if we can get through today, the load numbers start to come down as the week goes on and then we get into the weekend," Berberich said.

The load predicted for the start of next week appeared high, but the forecast and resources would be clearer closer to that time, he said.

A woman cools off in the water at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Santiago Gutierrez cools off in a park Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Fountain Valley, Calif. The state is in a days-long heatwave that has stressed the electrical system and resulted in rolling blackouts over two nights last weekend. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong