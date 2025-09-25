Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 59th and 60th homers to help the Mariners wrap up AL West

With four games remaining, Raleigh has a chance to break the AL record of 62 set by Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2022.

Luis Castillo (11-8) threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball to help the Mariners — the only team in the major that has never reached the World Series — win for the 16th time in 17 games. Castillo didn’t give up at hit until Blaine Crim hit a solo shot in the fourth.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 48th homer in the seventh.

Key moment

Rodríguez hit a no-doubt, solo shot to left field in the first inning immediately after Raleigh’s blast.

Key stat

Raleigh has 11 multi-home run games this season, tied with Aaron Judge (2022), Hank Greenberg (1938) and Sammy Sosa for the MLB record.

Up next

Rockies right-hander Bradley Blalock (2-5, 9.16) was set to start Thursday night. The Mariners had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB