Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark

Batting from the right side, the Big Dumper sent a 3-2 fastball from San Diego's JP Sears 419 feet into the second deck in left field.

He's the second Mariners player to hit 50 homers in a season. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 in 1997 and again in '98.

Raleigh has three homers in the past two games. He hit Nos. 48 and 49 during Sunday's 11-4 win over the Athletics. Salvador Perez had the previous record for homers by a catcher with 48 in 2021.

