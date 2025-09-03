C-SPAN announces deal for its service to be carried on YouTube TV, Hulu

Congress involved itself in the issue, passing a resolution this spring calling on the services' parent companies — Alphabet for YouTube and Disney for Hulu — to add C-SPAN to their programming mix. Because congressional sessions and hearings represent a big portion of C-SPAN's programming, the politicians faced diminished airtime without a deal.

At its peak a decade ago, C-SPAN was seen in some 100 million homes with television. The number of homes paying for TV has since dropped to some 70 million, with roughly 20 million of those consumers now getting television through services like YouTube and Hulu, and they weren't showing C-SPAN.

Linear streaming services like YouTube and Hulu accounted for 16% of television consumption in July, according to the Nielsen company. The amount of people using that alternative to cable or satellite has more than doubled since 2021, Nielsen said.

C-SPAN said its revenues had dropped from nearly $64 million in 2019 to $45.4 million in 2023.

“We are proud that this agreement will give millions more Americans access to our unfiltered coverage of the nation's political process,” said Sam Feist, C-SPAN's CEO.

The deal also helps C-SPAN launch nonprocedural programming like the upcoming series “Ceasefire,” which will bring politicians together to debate differences, and coverage of the nation's 250th birthday celebrations next year.

That upcoming birthday was cited by Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube's chief business officer, in announcing the deal. “C-SPAN has long been a vital resource for civic engagement, and we look forward to partnering with them to both expand their footprint on YouTube and to celebrate America 250 together,” she said.

Neither she nor C-SPAN would comment on what broke the logjam in negotiations. It's a relatively small amount of money for giant companies like Alphabet and Disney that have other business in Washington, and may not have been worth having politicians on their bad side.

“Really glad to see that after I pressed streaming platforms for months to carry C-SPAN, YouTube and Hulu have decided to do so,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, on social media. “This kind of unfiltered coverage about what's going on in the halls of Congress is key to staying informed in such a biased media environment.”

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP.