Buzzer sounds nonstop for about 7 minutes, causing delay in Iowa-Illinois March Madness game

It was finally silenced, to cheers from the crowd, but then the main scoreboard and video screen that hangs over the middle of the court went dark.

The game ultimately resumed with the big scoreboard still off. Two smaller scoreboards at each end of the arena were working.

Illinois won 71-59 to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

“Nothing I can control. ... Just move on, move forward,” Iowa coach Ben McCollum said of the buzzer issue. “It didn’t probably impact the fact that we gave up 16 (offensive) boards.”

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness