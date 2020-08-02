Butler misses Heat practice, teammate hints he's isolating

Crowder's reference to “quarantine," especially in these times, suggests that there is a concern about the coronavirus. Everyone inside the NBA’s so-called bubble, players included, is tested daily for the coronavirus. Those tests results are often back within 24 hours, sometimes much less.

The NBA has yet to announce that any player has tested positive so far in the bubble at Walt Disney World, where 22 teams are participating in the restarted season. At the most recent testing update, revealed last week, the NBA said 344 players have been tested inside the bubble with no positives.

A pair of players tested positive upon their arrival at Disney last month and never made it out of quarantine.

The league told teams before the restart began that it expected “occasional false positive” or inconclusive results and has protocols for such situations — one of them calling for the individual to be placed into isolation or quarantine as soon as possible.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports