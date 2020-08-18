Butler, Dragic help Heat pull away to beat Pacers in Game 1

T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who will try to even the series on Thursday.

Oladipo was limited to 8 minutes before he was scratched in the left eye with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, appearing to be hit first by Miami's Jae Crowder.

Miami opened a 72-62 lead midway through the third quarter but the Pacers used a good finish to knock it down to an 81-80 deficit heading to the fourth.

It was a three-point game midway through the final period before Butler hit a couple 3-pointers and Dragic added one in an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over 2 minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. who sustained a neck injury Friday, was cleared to play and had six points in 13 minutes. ... Tyler Herro scored 15 points.

Pacers: Oladipo's loss came after coach Nate McMillan said the guard was no longer playing with a minutes restriction. He said the Pacers had been limiting Oladipo's minutes in earlier games at Disney as he worked his way back from his right knee injury.

___

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

