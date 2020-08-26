Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

Idaho State Police put Bundy in a wheelchair and removed him from the Senate gallery. He did not appear to be injured but didn't respond to a reporter's questions as he was wheeled from the Statehouse and through underground tunnels to a police vehicle.

Bundy, who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, was arrested Tuesday in a committee room and charged with trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers. During that arrest, he refused to stand and was wheeled out in an office chair.