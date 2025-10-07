Building collapse in central Madrid leaves 3 construction workers injured, unknown number of missing

MADRID (AP) — A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday, injuring three construction workers and leaving an unknown number of others missing, Spanish emergency services said.
None of the injured were in serious condition, according to emergency services. Firefighters said that “several floors” have collapsed. Police were also at the scene.
In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.
