Bruno Fernandes closes in on Premier League assists record as Man United beats Aston Villa 3-1

Bruno Fernandes has moved closer to breaking the Premier League’s assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Sports
By JAMES ROBSON – AP Soccer Writer
54 minutes ago
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MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United's goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.

Fernandes has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer's top division.

Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third - three points clear of Villa in fourth.

At the other end of the standings Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Crystal Palace and Leeds also drew 0-0.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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