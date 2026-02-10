Brown scores 45, sets ACC frosh single-game scoring mark, ties Unseld's record for No. 24 Cardinals

Brown eclipsed the previous ACC freshman record of 42 points, set last season by Duke's Cooper Flagg. The 45 points also tied Hall of Famer Wes Unseld's single-game Louisville scoring mark, set on Dec. 1, 1967, against Georgetown College.

After up-and-down scoring outputs in five games since returning from a lower back injury, the heralded freshman guard had 21 points with five 3s by halftime before erasing LaBradford Smith's school freshman mark of 32 midway through the second.

Brown's record-tying 3 came with 2:09 remaining, bringing a huge cheer from a white-clad crowd of 14,389 eager to see if he'd approach Unseld's school mark.

He finished 14 of 23 from the field with a career-best 10 of 16 from beyond the arc, topping his previous best of 29 points against rival Kentucky in November. That had ranked fourth-best all time among Louisville freshmen coming in.

Louisville started off hot and didn't cool off much, shooting 58% in the first half and finishing 39 of 65 overall. The Cardinals' total included 18 3-pointers on 30 attempts, tying their second-highest output this season.

Ven-Allen Lubin had 20 points and Tre Holloman 19 for N.C. State (18-7, 9-3), which had won six in a row and entered 6-0 in ACC road games. The Wolfpack shot 41% and made just 18% from deep.

Conwell hit 10 of 14 shots and 5 of 6 from behind the arc.

Up next

N.C. State: Hosts Miami on Saturday.

Louisville: Takes on Baylor on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball