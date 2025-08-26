Brittany Mahomes, the NFL and Donald Trump among those praising Swift and Kelce's engagement

The couple took the spotlight after Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl champion, made a public appeal on his podcast, New Heights, two years ago, expressing a desire to meet the superstar singer. Their whirlwind romance soon began, with the pair regularly photographed at football games and Swift's recent Eras tour.

The engagement post has amassed over 14 million likes in just a couple hours, liked by scores of public figures, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “Glee” star Lea Michele, and actors Nikki Glaser and Molly Shannon. Jenny Han, the author behind “The Summer I turned Pretty,” which notably relies on Swift's music throughout the Amazon Prime show, also liked the post.

Other celebrities, like Sabrina Carpenter, Cara Delevingne and Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson, have reposted the announcement on their Instagram stories.

Here are some celebrity reactions to the couple's engagement.

Brittany Mahomes

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.” — on Instagram. Her husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reposted Kelce and Swift's announcement.

Donald Trump

“I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, and he’s a great guy, and I think she’s a terrific person,” Trump said when informed of the engagement during a multi-hour cabinet meeting. The president has at times been critical of Swift.

Iga Swiatek

“Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I’m happy for her," said Swiatek, a Swift fan, who commented right after winning her match Tuesday at the U.S Open.

New Heights podcast

“NEW NEWS!!!!! Congrats to @tkelce and @taylorswift13” — on X.

Michael Danna

“Great for them. You know, that’s a blessing, I mean, anytime you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that’s a beautiful thing...I’m so happy for them, Trav, Taylor. That’s a wonderful time in life, wonderful part of their joint journey," Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna said during a talk with reporters.

He added that he'll “think of a good little engagement gift. Maybe some Poptarts back to her. It won't be homemade.”

National Football League

“Congratulations to Travis and Taylor” — on X.

Florida Panthers

“looks like we’re not the only ones getting a ring this year” — on X.