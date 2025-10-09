British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Romania after 4 suffer possible smoke inhalation

Romania’s Ministry of Health later said in a statement that immediately after the plane landed, “the presence of smoke was confirmed,” and everyone on board was evacuated.

“Four people are in poor health, possibly being smoke-intoxicated, and are receiving medical assistance on site,” the ministry said, adding that the situation is “dynamic” and that more details will follow. It wasn't yet clear if the four affected were passengers or cabin crew.

British Airways didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The airline's flight status page showed Flight BA603 as having been diverted, with the message: “We’re very sorry, this flight scheduled from Istanbul to London, has been diverted to Bucharest.” No further details were provided.