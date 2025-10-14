Brewers turn potential grand slam by Dodgers slugger Max Muncy into wild double play in NLCS

The ball popped out of Frelick’s glove and hit the top of the fence before Frelick caught it in the air. Muncy was not out because the ball hit the wall, but the Dodgers' runners scrambled back to their bases thinking the ball was caught on the fly.

Frelick threw to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who fired a strike that catcher William Contreras caught before Teoscar Hernández slid across the plate, forcing the runner out. Contreras then got up and jogged to third to force out Will Smith.

Smith had gone back to second when he thought Frelick made a clean catch.

As all this was developing, Frelick had his arms out with a quizzical look on his face, seemingly wondering what had just happened.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but a replay review confirmed the forceouts at home and third for a most unusual inning-ending double play.

