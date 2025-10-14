Brewers turn potential grand slam by Dodgers slugger Max Muncy into wild double play in NLCS

Los Angeles’ Max Muncy was inches away from hitting a grand slam to open the scoring in the NL Championship Series on Monday
Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández is out at home as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras takes the throw during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE – AP Sports Writer
45 minutes ago
X

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Muncy came within inches of hitting a grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the scoring in the National League Championship Series. Instead, the Milwaukee Brewers turned it into one of the most incredible double plays in postseason history.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning Monday night, Muncy hit a long drive to center field. Sal Frelick jumped and reached over the wall in an attempt to make the catch.

The ball popped out of Frelick’s glove and hit the top of the fence before Frelick caught it in the air. Muncy was not out because the ball hit the wall, but the Dodgers' runners scrambled back to their bases thinking the ball was caught on the fly.

Frelick threw to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who fired a strike that catcher William Contreras caught before Teoscar Hernández slid across the plate, forcing the runner out. Contreras then got up and jogged to third to force out Will Smith.

Smith had gone back to second when he thought Frelick made a clean catch.

As all this was developing, Frelick had his arms out with a quizzical look on his face, seemingly wondering what had just happened.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but a replay review confirmed the forceouts at home and third for a most unusual inning-ending double play.

